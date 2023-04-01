Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. announced in March of 2021 that they would be expanding their operations in Gray Court. On March 28, 2023, they celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fibertex now includes a second spun lace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products. It has created 39 new jobs so far.
“We are now able to build an extremely strong position in the important North American market for high-performance wipes for sanitizing and disinfection purposes in the healthcare/medical field, sustainable personal care products, a range of industrial applications, as well as in the automotive industry and the construction field,” said Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. CEO Jorgen Bech Madsen.
Spunlace is a bonding process for wet or dry fibrous webs made by either carding, air laying, or wet-laying, resulting in nonwoven fabric.
“Laurens County continues to be a place where business thrives, especially international businesses such as Fibertex. We are excited about their continued growth in Laurens County and the opportunities they are creating for our citizens,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson.
$49.5 million was invested in the expansion.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Laurens County a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant as an incentive to assist with costs of this project.
