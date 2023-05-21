Filing to run for two seats on the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees opened on Friday.
Filing for Seat 1 and Seat 3 opened on May 19 and will close at noon on Friday, May 26.
Neal Patterson, Seat 3, and Todd Varner, Seat 1, resigned from the board on May 1.
Filing for the open seats will take place at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
