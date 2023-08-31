The South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) recently announced nine members have earned credentials as South Carolina Certified Economic Developers (SCCED). The newly certified statewide economic developers were recognized on August 24 during the Midyear Members Meeting.
The nine members come from a variety of backgrounds and industries across the state:
● Kara Cannon, Director of Business Development, Edcon Inc.
● Matt Brady, Economic Development Manager, Town of Mount Pleasant
● Joe Affsprung, Global Business Development Manager, Charleston Regional
Development Alliance
● Ken Moon, Executive Director, Cherokee County Development Board
● Kelci Avery, Marketing and Development Director, WesternSC
● Dolton Williams, Executive Director, Union County Development Board
● Sarah Johnson, Senior Real Estate Consultant, South Carolina Department of Commerce
● Fearn Gupton, Rural Development Manager, South Carolina Department of Commerce
● Lynn Finley, Vice President, Laurens County Development Corporation
“During their time in this rigorous and extensive program, these recipients have shown their dedication to excellence in the field of economic development,” said Sandy Steele, President of the SCEDA Board of Directors. “Beginning with a competitive application process, recipients are required to complete the Advanced Symposium, a series of advanced level courses for professional economic development practitioners. The attendees learn in an interactive environment with coaching from economic development experts, consultants, and private industry representatives. We are extremely proud of each graduate, and welcome them to our distinguished cadre of SC Certified Economic Developers.”
This distinct honor is awarded to very few applicants each year. Since the program began in 2001, only 122 have received the SCCED certification.
