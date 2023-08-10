The Presbyterian College Occupational Therapy Doctoral Program sent its first student cohort into the profession Saturday following its inaugural commencement exercise in Belk Auditorium.
Thirteen new doctors of occupational therapy received doctoral hoods after being reminded throughout the ceremony of the hard work, resilience, and faith they exhibited to learn their craft and begin serving patients.
Interim program director Dr. Cindy Erb introduced new PC president Dr. Anita Gustafson, who thanked graduates for taking a leap of faith to join a new and conditionally accredited program. The president also thanked Erb, the faculty, and the staff for creating a program that recently earned full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education with no areas of non-compliance.
"Most importantly, congratulations to the students," Gustafson said. "You have remained focused, committed, and dedicated to complete this OT doctoral program. In fact, your work fits right into PC's motto, 'While We Live, We Serve.' The work you do changes lives and your service to others will help people become more independent or stay independent."
PC provost Dr. Kerry Pannell, who dubbed the OT program's first cohort the "Flawless and Fearless 13," told graduates she expects them to do great things.
"This ceremony culminates the rigorous journey," she said. "You have had unwavering faith in each other. Your families have prayed for you and inspired you. Kindness is important. You are an amazing group of women who are going to do incredible things. Go change the world, Cohort One."
In her inaugural address to the Class of 2023, Dr. Selena Blair, PC's Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, hailed graduates for reaching the end of their remarkable education at PC.
"It is finished," she said. "It is complete. It is over. It's the end. Period."
But at the end, she said, stands the person each student worked hard to become.
"We are creating," Blair said. "We are manifesting and we are realizing how our passions intersect with our purpose. We are walking into our destinies unapologetically."
Throughout her struggles as a young mother working and going to school, Blair said she learned to tap into several resources – mentors, sponsors, forgiveness, authenticity, hard work, and determination – to tap out of self-defeat and discouragement.
"I tapped into an acronym that I've shared with students for over 20 years – FINAO – 'Failure is Not an Option,'" Blair said. "I've come to the realization that, for every cheerleader, there is a naysayer. For every obstacle, there is an opportunity."
Blair invited the Class of '23 to tap into their PC education and embrace being a Blue Hose.
"Your educational experiences here at PC has cultivated an unconventional way of being – of seeing the world through the lens of service and how you can best help those around you," she said. "Your time here at PC has cultivated in you the tenacity to stand strong in the face of adversity and offer a way to do things differently. You have learned to grow and evolve. And while not always comfortable, you continuously look for opportunities to improve yourself and the community around you."
Blair told graduates to tap into being "True Blue."
"Embrace others, embody justice, serve others, and take action," she said. "When you leave Presbyterian College today as an alumna, hold fast to our motto, 'While We Live, We Serve.' That's true blue."
Representing the Class of '23, Kayla Jarvis said being part of the inaugural OTD class came with challenges, risks, and the unknown. But the first group – and the new program – experienced growth and made history.
"We helped pave the way for the future of the OTD program," she said.
Jarvis said she asked her classmates to describe their experience with one word. The consensus was "resilience," she said.
"We have endured many changes, hardships, and challenges – and through these we have gained the skills that will lead us to be exceptional occupational therapist," Jarvis said. "We have learned how to overcome adversity, be adaptable and flexible, empathetic, driven, and confident. These, as well as being resilient, will be important in our day-to-day practice, as we begin to fulfill our roles."
Several awards were presented during the ceremony, including:
The Academic Award of Distinction
Kayla Jarvis and Hailey Neifert
The Leadership and Service Award of Distinction
MaryClaire McGraw
The Professional Development Award of Distinction
Erin Callaham
The Professional Research and Scholarship Award of Distinction
Dr. Selena Blair and Haven Parker
The Clinical Education Award of Distinction
Heather Truesdale and Amanda Smith
Members of the inaugural Class of 2023
• Jada Barksdale, OTD
• Erin Callaham, OTD, magna cum laude, member of Pi Theta Epsilon and Student Occupational Therapy Association Board (SOTA)
• Madilyn Campbell, OTD, member of SOTA Board
• Cassidy Childs-Smith, OTD, cum laude, member of SOTA Board
• Victoria Clouse, OTD, member of SOTA Board
• Kayla Jarvis, OTD, summa cum laude, member of Pi Theta Epsilon and SOTA Board
• JilliAnne Jordan, OTD, magna cum laude, member of SOTA Board
• MaryClaire McGraw, OTD, magna cum laude, member of SOTA Board
• Azah Merrill, OTD
• Jessica Miebach, OTD, member of SOTA Board
• Hailey Neifert, OTD, magna cum laude, member of Pi Theta Epsilon and SOTA Board
• Chandler Nesmith, OTD, magna cum laude, member of Pi Theta Epsilon
• Haven Parker, OTD, magna cum laude, member of Pi Theta Epsilon and SOTA Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.