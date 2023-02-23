Food Lion invited customers on Wednesday to celebrate the remodeling of several area stores that opened in 2021, which included their store located in Clinton.
The first 100 customers in line were able to receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250.
They are also celebrating these locations through February 25 with stores distributing a free giveaway to the first 100 customers each day.
“From a brand-new look and feel to more convenient grab-and-go items to make any meal easier, each of these stores has made big changes with our customers in mind,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “While we have made significant enhancements in these stores since they opened about two years ago, we remain committed to keeping our prices low every day and also offering great promotions and other opportunities to save. We are excited for our neighbors to experience our low prices and the changes we have made just for them.”
The remodeled stores feature an all-new look, extensive product assortment, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options, and a great selection of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store.
Customers also have a large selection of affordable organic, gluten-free, and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic colors.
