Four Laurens District 55 High School seniors have been distinguished as AP Scholars for their outstanding scores on Advanced Placement exams taken during their high school career.
The AP Scholar Award recognizes high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP Exams.
Sam Garrett and Danielle Vinson have been named AP Scholars, receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Garrett and Vinson have both completed three AP courses, including Human Geography, World History, and United States History.
Carson England and Emma Liner have been named AP Scholars with Distinction. The Distinction Award is granted to students who receive an average score of 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. England and Liner have completed five AP courses, including Human Geography, World History, United States History, Statistics, and English Literature and Composition.
In addition to the rigorous AP courses completed, these students have also taken dual enrollment courses and participated in sports, extracurricular clubs, and organizations. Three of these students are currently enrolled in additional AP courses this school year, and one is enrolled in the middle college program.
