Last month’s Diaper Drive Thru was the busiest yet, serving 32 families in the first 30 minutes and keeping a steady pace for the full two hours.
The message to those hosting the Diaper Drive Thru initiative is clear, there are a lot of people in our community in need of some help.
The Diaper Drive Thru initiative now in its twelfth month was launched in October last year to provide a little bit of help and a lot of love to parents and guardians in need. The goal is to help families access diapers and wipes while fostering a sense of community support.
The Diaper Drive Thru takes place every month, alternating between Clinton and Laurens, with the aim of reaching as many families in need as possible.
The September Diaper Drive Thru event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, from 4-6 pm. Participants can find this month’s event in Clinton in the Victory Worship Center Parking Lot (at intersection of Highway 76 E and Springdale Drive).
This central location allows for easy access, ensuring that families from various neighborhoods can take advantage of the opportunity.
To receive assistance at the Diaper Drive Thru, parents or guardians are required to show appropriate identification to verify their need. A copy of the parent or guardian’s photo ID will be made, along with documentation proving custody or birth. Eligible forms of verification include birth certificates, WIC or Medicaid cards for the child, foster care or custody paperwork, and daycare or school IDs. Each family can receive one pack of diapers and wipes per child, with a maximum of two children per household.
In addition to providing diapers and wipes, the Diaper Drive Thru event partners with Carolina Pregnancy Center (CPC) from Spartanburg. CPC’s mobile unit will be onsite during the drive, offering free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds as needed. This collaboration further enhances the event’s impact, providing comprehensive support to families facing various challenges.
To keep up with increased demand there is a need for diaper donations. Want to help? Grab a pack of diapers the next time you are at the store (any size) and drop them off at one of the following locations.
- Sadler Hughes Apothecary (102 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton) Monday-Friday 8:30-7:00 and Saturday, 8:30-4:00
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors (202 W. Main Street, Clinton)
- Courthouse Coffee (124 E. Public Sq., Laurens) Monday-Friday 7:00 – 4:00 and Saturday, 8:00 – 2:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.