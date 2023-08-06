If you have a young child in diapers, you know that diapers are expensive.
The goal of the Diaper Drive-Thru initiative is to help with that cost. It’s a convenient way for parents and guardians of young children to get a little help with diapers and wipes.
It started in October of last year and continues each month alternating between Clinton and Laurens in hopes of reaching as many in need as possible.
The next Diaper Drive-Thru will be held on Tuesday, August 8 from 4-6 pm at Wattsville Drug, 24 Sirrine Street in Laurens.
Those needing help with diapers and wipes can “drive thru” and with appropriate ID, get a pack of diapers and wipes for their child.
Since the start of the Diaper Drive-Thru initiative more than 130 different families (and many of them multiple times) have been served. Each diaper drive brings more “new families” as word continues to get out in the community.
Distribution at the Diaper Drive will be limited to one pack of diapers and wipes per child with a max of two children per household. Parents will be required to show personal identification and provide the child’s name and verification of custody/birth.
Appropriate identification includes parent or guardian photo id (a copy will be made) and could be one of the following to show verification of custody: birth certificate, WIC, or Medicaid card for child, foster care/custody paperwork, daycare/school ID.
Carolina Pregnancy Center (CPC) from Spartanburg will be onsite with their mobile unit providing free pregnancy testing or ultrasounds as needed.
Donations are still needed and mostly in larger sizes (4,5,6 and pull ups). Contributions to this community project can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Sadler Hughes Apothecary (102 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton) Monday-Friday 8:30-7:00 and Saturday, 8:30-4:00
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors (202 W. Main Street, Clinton)
- Courthouse Coffee (124 E. Public Sq., Laurens) Monday-Friday 7:00 – 4:00 and Saturday, 8:00 – 2:00
