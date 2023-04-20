This weekend, 90's Mixtape will perform as a part of Palmetto Brothers Dispensary and the City of Laurens' Friday Night Live series.
The Friday Night Live Series will occur every first, third and potentially fifth Friday through September. The series will present a different artist each weekend on the Square.
On April 29, Andrew Wooten will perform country music.
On May 5, Brother Oliver will perform folk rock music.
On May 19, Andrew Wooten and special guests will perform country music.
On June 2, the Bennet Brothers will perform country music.
On June 16, the Wasperjaws will perform bluegrass music.
On June 30, 90's Mixtape will return to perform 90's rock music.
On July 7, Luke Duece will perform country music.
On July 21, David Locke will perform country music.
On Aug. 4, the Abbey Elmore Band will perform indie pop music.
On Aug. 18, Andrew Wooten will return to perform country music.
On Sept. 1, Jarret Forrester will perform country music.
On the second and fourth Fridays of these months, Main Street Laurens will host their Finally Friday events in which they plan to have a different artist each week. Along with this is a different theme each weekend, to be announced on Main Street Laurens' social media pages the week prior.
Johnathan Irick, executive director of Main Street Laurens, explained that the prize patrol will be in the audience of each event to give away gift certificates to those who best fit the week's theme.
The Laurens County Cruisers will make an appearance at each of the Finally Friday events as well.
Main Street Laurens thanks their sponsors, ZF Transmissions of Gray Court, Laurens Commission of Public Works and the City of Laurens, for being able to bring these events to the Laurens community.
They initially started this in 2014 as a part of their Ten at the Top grant, which is a grant that allows for community growth, and are excited to celebrate with their 10th summer of music for Laurens.
