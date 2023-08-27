Friends of the Reedy River will host a fall river cleanup on Saturday, September 16.
The cleanup location in Laurens County will be Boyds Mill Pond. Check-in and park at Karl H. Dixon Memorial Park, located at 1091 Boyd’s Mill Pond Rd., in Laurens. The check-in location will be in the parking lot of the park.
Registration is now open and will remain open until September 10, or until all locations reach maximum volunteer capacity. Register as soon as possible to reserve your spot today.
