In June 1973, Sharon O'Bryant started her journey with PRTC as a customer service representative. Applying for this job just out of high school, O'Bryant would have never known that she would find her lifelong career with the company.
During her time with PRTC so far, she has held a variety of positions, including her time as a plant department dispatcher. Ultimately, in 1993, when the company started their Human Resources Department, that's where she found her permanent role as the Director of Human Resources and Public Relations.
She enjoys working in this position particularly because of the ways in which it allows her to work with other employees, the board, retirees and the community.
O'Bryant has a particular interest in serving her community, as evident by her presence on several local boards, including the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Laurens County United Way. She previously served on the SAFE Homes board as well, something that she said was a dear cause to her.
During the last 50 years of working in the telecommunications industry, O'Bryant recalls witnessing telecommunication to grow drastically from party lines and rotary phones to fiber cables now running to the home, which was previously only seen in large cities as opposed to rural areas.
Along with the growth of telecommunications, O'Bryant says that she felt growth with her coworkers and employer, making her job feel like a family.
"We are the employer of choice, and I think working somewhere 50 years says more about the company than me," O'Bryant says. "They are just a good employer."
O'Bryant says that she has no plans to retire soon and will continue to work with the company and serve her community as long as she is able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.