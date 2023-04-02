Do you have reliable high-speed internet access in your home? Is your internet unreliable or are you not able to access internet in your home at all? The State of South Carolina would like to know.
The Upper Savannah Council of Governments (USCOG) is encouraging participation in the GetConnectedSC campaign to deliver reliable, high-speed internet access across the State.
High speed internet access is crucial for educational opportunities, employment purposes, health care needs such as virtual doctor visits and patient portal access, entertainment and quality of life.
Part of the campaign’s efforts are to get citizens from the Upper Savannah region of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties and across the state to complete an anonymous survey about their internet access capabilities at cx.ravencsi.com/aK8qm.
The purpose of the survey is to identify who has fast internet, slow internet or no internet access in their homes. The survey results can help determine which areas are underserved with reliable high-speed internet access.
After completing the survey, you will receive access to resources including an internet request form, an internet speed test, and information on financial assistance programs you might be eligible for that help cover monthly internet costs.
All survey questions are optional and anonymous as you will not be asked for any personal identifying information such as name, phone number, e-mail, or mailing address.
The survey can be accessed via cell phone, desktop or laptop computer and only takes a few minutes; most people finish in under five minutes. The survey is also available in Spanish.
GetConnectedSC is committed to reliable, high-speed internet for all South Carolinians. Your input is needed to help guide the major investments being planned across the state.
"Elected officials and other community leaders who are aware of citizens in their jurisdictions who do not have internet access can get them to call me to help them fill out the surveys over the phone," USCOG Government Services Director Rick Green said. "We need to hear from citizens who lack adequate internet."
Green can be reached at (864) 941-8072 or rgreen@uppersavannah.com.
The GetConnectedSC campaign is designed to identify the areas of greatest need in our state, invest in broadband infrastructure to those areas and provide support services to make that transformation possible for every home, business and community organization in South Carolina.
The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to improve broadband access. In 2021, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which included $65 billion for the deployment of broadband infrastructure development and digital inclusion efforts across the country.
