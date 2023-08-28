GoLaurens.com announced on Monday that Terry Benjamin has joined their staff as a community reporter.
Benjamin is a native of Orangeburg, SC and a recent graduate of Claflin University. His reporting experience includes stints with The State, The Charlotte Observer, Post and Courier and The Times and Democrat.
Benjamin is excited about the opportunity to report on a great community.
“I’m so excited to represent this organization and get an opportunity to start my career. I can’t wait to grow and achieve my dreams of being a journalist,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin will cover news and sports for GoLaurens.com.
"Terry's storytelling abilities will make him a great addition to our staff at GoLaurens.com," said Billy Dunlap, Owner of Dunlap Media, LLC and Publisher of GoLaurens.com. "We look forward to our readers getting to know him and welcoming him to the community."
