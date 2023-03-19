Young artists in grades 6-9 can explore and refine their artistic talents in overnight summer programs offered by the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.
Located in downtown Greenville, the Governor’s School’s summer programs are led by practicing artists and provide students with foundational skills in creative writing, dance, drama, film, music or visual arts.
South Carolina students can apply now at SCGSAH.org. Financial assistance is available for all programs through the Governor’s School Foundation.
