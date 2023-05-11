Fifty years ago, James Conrath '73 graduated Lander University as the first male boarding student, first staying during the 1966-1967 academic year.
On May 3, his granddaughter, Anna Murphy '23, walked across the same stage and earned a B.S. in elementary education. Murphy graduated summa cum laude and was awarded Lander's Golden L Award, given to students who earn at least a 3.50 GPA during their last 60 hours of instruction at Lander University.
Conrath was able to join his daughter on stage as a part of his "Lander Golden Grad" celebration, a Lander tradition in which graduates get to walk across the stage once more after 50 years and receive a certificate of achievement.
This year, eight members of the Class of 1973 were recognized, and Conrath was one of them.
"(I was excited for this day) because (Murphy) is our first grandchild to graduate college," Conrath said. "(It made it even more exciting) to get to walk across the stage (with her) on that special day."
Murphy expressed that she has always been very close with her grandparents, making it even more special that her grandfather was able to be a part of her big day.
The family first realized that this would happen in January, making the anticipation of graduation even more exciting.
"I'm very relieved that college is a closed chapter and that I get to move on to teaching, but I was so excited to get to spend that special day with him," Murphy said. "Graduating is one thing, but getting to say that I got to spend the day with my papa and us both getting to walk across the stage and be recognized with awards made it even more special."
Murphy's grandparents, Jane and James Conrath, met at Lander University while dissecting a frog in the biology lab, and her mother is an alumni member as well. Lander University is a large piece of the Conrath family, and this graduation is just one piece of the puzzle.
Lander University posted about this special day on their Facebook page, congratulating the two on their achievements.
"We always say that our students are forever part of the Lander family. but sometimes it's more literal than it sounds," the post read.
Jennifer Murphy, Anna's mother, says that it is a day that she will remember forever.
"I always knew Anna’s graduation day would be special and a day I’d never forget, but to also have my Daddy honored with the other Golden Grads on such a milestone anniversary for him, it was truly a moment I will treasure forever," Jennifer Murphy said. "With both of my grandfathers passing away before I knew them, I can truly appreciate what a blessing this day was for them to share together."
