A pedestrian walking in the roadway died after being struck by a vehicle on US 76 near Templeton Road around 9:47pm on Sunday night, according to SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The pedestrian was walking westbound on US 76 when they were struck by a 2004 Dodge pickup truck, also traveling westbound, said Ridgeway.
The driver of the pickup was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where they later passed way.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Roma Alexander, a 55-year-old female from Gray Court.
The incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
