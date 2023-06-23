Columbia, SC – The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, on Friday evening, crowned Miss Lakeland's Teen, Margaret Turner, as Miss South Carolina's Teen 2023.
Miss Turner hails from Greenwood, South Carolina, and is a 16-year-old sophomore at Greenwood High School. She performed a jazz dance to "I Feel The Earth Move" by Martika, and she previously won the Teen Evening Gown Award, and the Teen Rookie and Overall Talent Awards.
Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2023, Margaret Turner, received a $10,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization also named four additional delegates as runners up in the 2023 Miss South Carolina's Teen competition:
- First Runner Up: Miss Columbia's Teen, Mary Elle Marchant
- Second Runner Up: Miss Clemson's Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler
- Third Runner Up: Miss Simpsonville's Teen, Le'Daviah Terry
- Fourth Runner Up: Miss Hilton Head Island's Teen, Savannah McAlister
The Miss South Carolina 2023 Competition will continue tomorrow evening, Saturday, June 24, with Miss South Carolina Finals Night. The competition will be aired live on WACH Fox TV beginning at 8:00pm EST, and will culminate with the crowning of Miss South Carolina 2023.
Miss South Carolina 2023 will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America.
