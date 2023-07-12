A groundbreaking for the new Clinton Branch Library will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 11am at 304 West Pitts Street in Clinton.
The new branch is slated to open in late spring of 2024.
“This will be a great addition that you will be so proud to have in your community,” said Library Director Renita Barksdale in a presentation to Clinton City Council in June.
On a 1.3 acre tract, the 11,000 sq ft library will be built through proceeds from the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by a majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. It is one of 16 community projects funded by the extra penny sales tax, paid by residents and visitors alike, and a Laurens County bond using the tax proceeds to pay off the debt.
Barksdale said one important part of the Clinton Library project is that the building is all one level, with an open concept floor plan. That makes it easier for the 5-person staff at a central location to monitor all areas.
Children will have a dedicated space in the Clinton Library for Thursday afternoon story times. That lack of space is one of the main drawbacks from the library’s current location, in a small storefront in a shopping center (adjacent to Ace Hardware in Clinton).
Barksdale said young adult readers will have a space they can call their own. The Library also will have 2 study rooms with Smartboards, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) dedicated area with equipment provided through a Duke Energy grant, a meeting room to accommodate 100 people, a drive-through and a reading garden.
Barksdale said if she can get approval for two additional employees, the Clinton Library will be able to be open during lunch and will have Saturday hours. She said great care was given to choosing construction materials that will last over time.
Low bid is from Solid Structures, out of West Columbia, and the $3.122 million bid is lowest of six bids of up to $3.8 million. The CPST sets aside $4.3 million for the new library project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.