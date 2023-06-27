The Presbyterian College Board of Trustees has named Anita Olson Gustafson, Ph.D., as the institution’s 20th president, effective Aug. 1, 2023. Gustafson is currently dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a professor of history at Mercer University, a private research university in Macon, Ga.
Prior to her role at Mercer, Gustafson served on the faculty and administration at PC for nearly two decades. She will be the first female president in the college’s history.
“I am excited and honored to be returning to Presbyterian College as its next president,” Gustafson said. “PC is a special place, and I am eager to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and friends. I look forward to working with the entire PC community to implement the strategic plan and continue to move the college forward.”
Gustafson joined Mercer in 2016 and managed the university’s largest academic undergraduate college with nearly 2000 students and 40 academic programs. As dean, she collaborated consistently with the provost and deans from 11 other university programs, including the Schools of Law, Business, Engineering, Education, Theology, Professional Advancement, Music, Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Health Professions. In 2018, she worked with faculty to develop and implement a strategic plan for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and has continued to monitor its progress in subsequent years. Gustafson also oversaw all academic programming and worked with the provost, department chairs, and program directors at Mercer to manage budget targets.
“It is my honor to welcome Dr. Gustafson on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire PC community,” said Ruth Roper, chair of the Board of Trustees. “She is a highly distinguished leader who not only has the experience and vision to lead PC in its next chapter, but roots that already run deep here in Laurens County and amongst the entire PC community. I look forward to being part of this exciting transition.”
Gustafson’s teaching and scholarly interests include American immigration history, Swedish immigration, and the history of American women. She taught history at PC from 1997 until her departure for Mercer in 2016. While at PC, she also served as interim provost from 2010-2012, interim dean of academic programs from 2005-2007, and history department chair from 2000-2004. Gustafson held a number of faculty leadership roles at PC as well, including chair of the Senior Faculty Council and chair of the PC Launch Program for Vocation, Leadership, and Service.
Gustafson is a strong advocate for the transformational and practical value of a liberal arts education. She focuses her leadership on building community and working together across disciplinary boundaries.
“In the last six months, our search committee has been dialed in on the needs of our college, considering input from each other and the entire PC community,” said alumnus Brad Bryant, the chair of the presidential search committee. “The result of their dedication and comprehensive work is an outstanding incoming president who will make history as the first woman president. I look forward to helping welcome Anita back to Clinton in August.”
The committee worked with the executive search firm CarterBaldwin to identify and recommend a candidate.
Gustafson will succeed PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg, who announced in January 2023 that he would step down effective June 30, 2023. vandenBerg was named the next president of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, and will begin his tenure at the college on July 1. Chaplain and dean of spiritual life, the Rev. Dr. Buz Wilcoxon, will serve as the acting president starting July 1 until Gustafson starts on Aug. 1.
Gustafson earned her doctorate and master’s degrees in history from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She holds a bachelor’s degree with majors in economics and Swedish and a minor in history from North Park University in Chicago.
Gustafson and her husband, Charles, have one son, Karl, who is a graduate student in global sustainability at the University of Helsinki, Finland.
