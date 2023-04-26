Laurens County is now the third county in the state to welcome a lifesaving medical helicopter.
Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital along with Air Methods Corporation and LifeNet unveiled its new medical helicopter and landing pad on Tuesday, April 25.
As it is the third one in the state, this expansion is to increase the coverage of medical care and expedite transport for patients in Laurens County and the surrounding areas.
“This helicopter is a crucial resource for people in this area,” said Patrick Lamontagne, account executive with Air Methods, the parent company of LifeNet and the leading air medical provider in the United States. “Thanks to our fast response times and the exceptional skills of our flight nurses and paramedics, lives will be saved. We are thankful for the opportunity to support our community in this way.”
The EC130 T2 helicopter is known for its efficiency and safety. With blood stocked on board the helicopter, the fully staffed crew of industry-leading trauma clinicians can administer it to patients in flight when there is a risk of severe blood loss and hemorrhagic shock.
It is staffed 365 days, 24 hours, 7 days a week. Each shift is made up of a pilot, a medic, and a nurse.
The helicopter can transport patients from the field and also quickly carry patients between hospitals for different levels of care as needed.
“LifeNet is a strong partner for Prisma Heath, in part because they care about patients as much as we do,” said Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital’s Justin Benfield. “Having this aircraft right in our community means patients can get to the right level of care as quickly as possible, and that can make the difference between life and death in some cases.”
The LifeNet program is serving South Carolina with bases in Pickens, Camden, and Orangeburg, further expanding access to emergency medical care for patients in rural areas.
