Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR), and Hospice of Laurens County, announce their official name change to VIA Health Partners to reflect their expanding mission and continued focus on delivering a unique brand of exceptional care.
Over the past 45 years, HPCCR has grown organically and through mergers and regional startup operations, serving 32 counties throughout North and South Carolina. HPCCR has always been proud to include Hospice of Laurens County as a part of the HPCCR family.
“After considerable research and deliberation, our leadership and board made the decision to move forward with the name VIA Health Partners, a name that represents both what we do and how we do it,” said President and CEO Peter Brunnick. “The word VIA, by definition, means traveling through enroute to a destination, much like we do when we walk our final journey with our patients and families. The phrase Health Partners also reflects what we do in the health-care continuum. Whether we are working with a health-care system, physicians’ practice, skilled nursing or assisted living community, our goal is to be a value add to their mission and service to patients.”
VIA Health Partners will remain an independent community-based non-profit organization committed to serving all citizens in the communities they are located, regardless of their ability to pay or medical complexity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.