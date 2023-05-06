FRC Team 4451 Robotz Garage, the Fountain Inn High School's and Laurens District 55 High School's robotics team, will host their Hot Rod STEM Summer Camp 2023 on June 26-29 at Laurens District 55 High School.
The high school has hosted this STEM camp annually since 2014, and this year's theme is "Summer Test Track." The week's concepts will largely involve this theme's racing component.
Students in the 3rd-8th grade are eligible to register for $80 per camper at https://forms.gle/juv9f1Cnnm4mMBs×6. Students from any school are welcome but must be able to provide their own transportation. The camps hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day with a light snack included.
The registration fee includes all expenses for the camp as well as a t-shirt. Those whose siblings are also attending the camp may be eligible for the family discount as well.
The current Robotz Garage members will act as counselors, with current mentors and certified teachers facilitating.
"They will do innovation challenges, have daily speakers and have different projects each day," says Michelle Gibbs, lead mentor of the FRC Team 4451 Robotz Garage. "We typically go on a field trip during the week, and we are still trying to finalize that location (as well as the logistics)."
Teachers from the high school will volunteer their time to teach a new STEM concept and lead an interactive activity for the campers each day. The camp is also divided into gender- and age-based teams that will compete for the "Garage Cup" through mastering these different concepts as well as completing the activities. Teams are scored on a point-based system and will receive an update on their ranking daily
In years past, the winner of the competition received a 3D printed medal or trophy to take home, and Gibbs says that she expects this year to be no different. Gibbs encourages everyone to register for this fun and competitive STEM-filled week with the LDHS Raiders.
