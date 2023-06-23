The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has added a new vehicle to their fleet in partnership with Firmin Ford and it’s called the Polar Patrol.
It's not your typical patrol vehicle. Instead of lights and sirens, it’s outfitted with ice cream and will be used to engage with the community.
“We were looking for a creative way to get out in the community and build relationships," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I hope we can have positive interactions and break down barriers with both children and adults. LCSO is committed to keeping our children and families safe. We want to be approachable and let them know that they can come to us with any problem they may have.”
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office hopes the new Polar Patrol ice cream van will be a fun way for children to see law enforcement in a new and positive light.
“We plan to visit many different areas of Laurens County and we will announce those locations on our Facebook page," said Reynolds. "I look forward to seeing smiling faces and building bonds with our community members of all ages.”
Sheriff Reynolds thanked Firmin Ford for their generosity and Dale Byers for his sponsorship in providing the graphics for the van. LCSO will be providing ice cream free of charge. Those wishing to sponsor this effort can contact Courtney Snow for more information: (864) 681-4509 or csnow@lcsosc.com
