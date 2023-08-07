Mig’s of Laurens announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the restaurant will change names and will be under new management later this week.
The restaurant will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare to reopen on Thursday as Irene’s of Laurens.
“We will still offer all of the menu items you’ve grown to love plus some additional options for pizzas, appetizers and more,” said the new owners on social media. “We are excited for the changes and can’t wait to see our customers back on Thursday.”
