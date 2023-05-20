Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick has accepted a new position with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, effective June 20.
Irick will become Staff Associate with Main Street SC, a newly created position that will help advance grassroots preservation across the state.
Irick has served in his position at Main Street Laurens for 17 years. Irick replaced Jenny Boulware at Main Street Laurens, who served as the original executive director of the organization. Boulware is currently the executive director at Main Street SC.
"I truly love this work and look forward to growing the Main Street SC network and working with other communities in the preservation of their unique downtowns," said Irick.
