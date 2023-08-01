One race was decided and two races will go to a runoff after voters took to the polls today for the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees special election for Seats 1, 3 and 7.
The results are unofficial and will be certified on Friday, August 4.
A candidate needed to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff. The runoff special election will be held on Tuesday, August 15.
Early voting will be conducted from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, August 11 at the office of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County on Bolt Drive.
Chip Jenkins won the race for Seat 7 with 211 votes. Shenese Gilmore collected 91 votes, followed by Josie Parker with 64 votes.
For Seat 1, the runoff election will be between Tabitha Keitt and Kelvin Byrd. Keitt received 105 votes to Byrd’s 79 votes. Jerome Parson received 76 votes and James Lang received 75 votes.
For Seat 3, the runoff election will be between Heather Hall Elders and Angela Lowe Wells. Wells received 106 votes compared to 93 votes for Elders. Adam Brown received 32 votes and Adam Brock received 29 votes.
Click here to view the election results by precinct.
