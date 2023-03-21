A Joanna man with a lengthy criminal history is headed back to prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapon charges the day his trial was scheduled to begin, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday.
Robert Lamont Goggins, 38, of Joanna, on Monday morning changed his plea to guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, second offense, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Circuit Judge Donald B. Hocker sentenced Goggins to 10 years in prison. Goggins has a length criminal history dating back nearly two decades and was on probation at the time of his arrest.
In December 2021, Laurens probation agents went to Goggins’ residence for a scheduled home visit as a condition of his probation. Agents spotted a handgun in an open drawer. A search of the room turned up an additional handgun, a rifle, pills of various types including heroin and amphetamine, clear plastic bags, digital scales, a bag containing methamphetamines, and a bag containing marijuana. Goggins was then placed under arrest.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Jared Simmons and Assistant Solicitor Jake Lampke prepared the case for trial for the state. Goggins was represented by Monier Abusaft of the Spartanburg County bar.
Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Probation Agent Matt Gault in the Laurens office of the South Carolina Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services in securing the conviction and prison sentence.
“Robert Goggins is an individual who has demonstrated a complete disregard for his community, and we are pleased that he is headed back to prison where he belongs,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I am proud of the work being done by our partners at SCDPPPS and will continue to fight alongside them to make sure repeat offenders like Robert Goggins are removed from our communities.”
