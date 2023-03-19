Laurens native Ophrah Kablan is heading to Hollywood Week with a Golden Ticket on the 21st season of American Idol after receiving three “Yes” votes from judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, when her audition aired on ABC on Sunday night.
Kablan, an alumna of Laurens District 55 High School, sang Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You.”
“I’m going to get y’all out of your seats today,” said Kablan to the judges. When she finished singing, all three judges were out of their seats, applauding Kablan.
“It’s a YES for me, but more importantly, you are going to Hollywood,” said Richie, as Perry and Bryan chimed in with their overwhelming approval.
Auditions began for American Idol in August 2022 with a virtual nationwide search, where Idol hopefuls auditioned virtually for an American Idol producer. Virtual auditions qualified contestants to perform in front of judges.
Kablan, 20, has been performing in Laurens since she was an 8-year-old contestant in Laurens Jr. Idol. Kablan performed in Laurens Jr. Idol in 2011 and 2012. She also performed in Gospel’s Best as a 10-year-old Ford Elementary student. As she got older, Kablan was crowned the winner of Laurens Idol.
