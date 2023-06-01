Keep Laurens County Beautiful recently launched the Storm Drain Art Contest, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting the 2023 Keep It Clean “Drains to Stream” Initiative.
The contest offers artists, creatives, and nature enthusiasts the opportunity to create vibrant and visually captivating artwork on designated storm drains, transforming the drains into eye-catching pieces of public art.
These projects will serve not only as artistic installations but also as educational tools to address stormwater pollution. Litter, auto fluids, yard chemicals, and other pollutants enter storm drains, flowing directly into the nearest river, lake, or stream.
Important projects like these, benefiting all of Laurens County, are made possible because of the founding partners of Keep Laurens County Beautiful, including Laurens County Council, City of Clinton, City of Fountain Inn, City of Laurens and Laurens County Development Corporation.
The first murals, sponsored by a Palmetto Pride grant, will be placed at prominent locations in the City of Clinton and the City of Laurens.
Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission (LCWSC) will partner with KLCB to expand the educational, public artwork throughout the County. Jeff Field, LCWSC Executive Director, commented about LWSC’s participation, "By transforming ordinary storm drains into works of art, we not only have the opportunity to beautify our community but also raise awareness about the importance of clean drinking water."
Interested artists can visit www.laurenscounty.org, select the Storm Drain Art project tab. To apply contact CourtneyStonell, KLCB Affiliate Coordinator, at (864) 871-6031 or cstonell@laurenscounty.org.
