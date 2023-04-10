Throughout the month of April, Laurens County residents are coming together to celebrate Earth Day by participating in various community cleanups across Laurens County.
Residents are encouraged to join in the rewarding fun by volunteering at one of the organized cleanups. Visit www.laurenscounty.org/klcb and drop down to “Earth Day Events 2023,” plan a community cleanup of your own, or grab a bag and pick up in your area. Be sure to report your totals.
Keep Laurens County Beautiful is participating in the Upstate Team-up to Clean-up between upstate Keep America Beautiful affiliates. This initiative is a friendly challenge between Counties to collect the most litter, creating a blanket impact across Upstate, South Carolina and an even larger impact in each County.
Laurens County Clean-up events include:
- Ware Shoals Community Cleanup -April 15
- First Presbyterian Church- April 15
- LDHS Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy Clean-up-April 20
- Ten At the Top Upstate Cleanup-April 21
- Town of Gray Court Community Cleanup- April 22
- City of Laurens Earth Day Community Cleanup- April 22
- Town Of Cross Hill- April 22
- Presbyterian College- April 22
"This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and make a positive impact on the environment," said Courtney Stonell, Keep Laurens County Beautiful Affiliate Coordinator. "We encourage everyone to get involved, helping us raise awareness about the importance of protecting our planet and participate in our efforts as we work toward a cleaner and healthier place to live."
Participants can stay up to date on cleanup locations, dates, and times through the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce website, www.laurenscounty.org/klcbeventcalendar. All bag counts from the cleanups should be reported to Courtney Stonell to be counted for the Upstate Team Up to Clean Up Friendly Challenge.
