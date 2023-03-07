Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) has been $10,000 through PalmettoPride’s Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB) Annual Support Grant to implement litter prevention, waste reduction, and beautification projects Laurens County.
The KSCB Annual Support Grant provides local Keep America Beautiful (KAB) affiliates in South Carolina with a competitive financial opportunity to add additional resources that address specific local litter concerns.
The litter prevention projects will focus on education by connecting with students in public schools across Laurens County. With these funds, KLCB will to provide classrooms with books and PalmettoPride's “Who Dirtied the Water” educational kits allowing students to get a hands on visual of how pollutants and litter affect out waterways.
KLCB will continue the partnership with the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center and Laurens County Conservation District to host Team Ecology, a multi-day learning experience. All Laurens County public school 3rd grade students enjoy a field trip to Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center, where they learn about composting, pollinators, recycling, litter, soils, watersheds and more. During Team Ecology, Litter Letter Project will be create to visualize how much waste we consume and taken to the landfill.
These grant funds will also support the campaign “Keep it Clean, Drains to Streams” campaign. Plans are being made to hire an artist to paint storm drain art murals in selected locations across Laurens County. This visual education component will be for the public to enjoy and emphasize the importance of keeping storm drains clean and clear of trash.
“Coupled with our collaborative partners, this will allow us to continue positive change and ing pride community clean ”
For more information on KLCB, contact Stonell at (864) 871-6031 or cstonell@laurenscounty.org. For more information on PalmettoPride, .
