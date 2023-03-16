Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) will partner with Keep Greenwood County Beautiful for a Lake Greenwood cleanup on Saturday, March 18.
In 2021, the Laurens County Chamber beautification committee began partnering with Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB), established in December 2008.
According to Ben Herig, Executive Director of KGCB, ”the lake cleanup efforts have resulted in the removal of 61,802 pounds of litter from Lake Greenwood and the surrounding areas. Last year alone, with the help of over 300 volunteers, 5,502 pounds of litter were removed, and we hope the 2023 cleanup will drastically exceed those numbers.”
“KLCB is proud to partner with KGCB on such an important initiative,” said Courtney Stonell, KLCB Affiliate Coordinator. “We look forward to seeing our volunteers at the Laurens County locations.”
Cleanup will begin at 9am and continue until noon on Saturday, March 18.
To register for the cleanup, sign up at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftBFAaHGlUut88QVJdDyuS1DfDwcU9QXOYHtvxPbbuny7_g/viewform
Site Locations:
Break on the Lake
Lake Greenwood State Park
Buzzard’s Roost
Camp Fellowship
Harris Landing
River Fork Boat Ramp
Moon’s Landing
