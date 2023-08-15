Laurens County School District 55 has two new members of their board of trustees after a special election runoff on Tuesday.
Tabitha Keitt defeated Kelvin Byrd 179-88 to win Seat 1. Heather Hall Elders defeated Angela Lowe Wells 156-142 to win Seat 3.
The results are unofficial and will be certified on Friday.
Voter turnout was 7.4 percent with 565 votes cast out of 7,640 registered voters.
Keitt and Elders will join Chip Jenkins as new members of the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees. Jenkins won Seat 7 by a majority vote on August 1.
