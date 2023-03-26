Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB) recently partnered with Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) to host their 15th annual Lake Greenwood Cleanup on Saturday, March 18.
The event was a resounding success, with 158 volunteers coming together to clean up various sites in both Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
During the cleanup, volunteers removed 9,115 pounds of litter and debris from the lake and the roadways surrounding it. This weight included many tires removed from the lake shore.
“We are incredibly thankful for the dedicated volunteers who showed up on a cold Saturday morning to participate in the Lake Greenwood Cleanup,” says KLCB Affiliate Coordinator Courtney Stonell.
For more information on how you can get involved with future events or to learn more about KLCB, please visit www.keeplaurenscountybeautiful.com.
