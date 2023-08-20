Jason and Alyssa Kirk started Lakelands Trade Company as a 100% online store approximately 18 months ago. Their website saw enough success that the Kirks opened their first storefront in Laurens, South Carolina, Jason Kirk's hometown, over Mother's Day Weekend 2023.
Part of company's name, "Lakelands," represents the area of Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick, which displays Jason Kirk's appreciation for his hometown. Opening the storefront just took his hometown appreciation a step further.
"We're looking (to cater our store) to the local community. We're members of the community. I grew up in Laurens County, and we live in Laurens County," Jason Kirk explained. "We just wanted to bring a different spin to the stores on the square. There are already some great stores down here, this just adds something new and something exciting."
The store currently specializes in locally made soy candles as well as specialty designed t-shirts. Additionally, they carry a variety of other outsourced gift shop-style merchandise.
Their candles are 100% soy wax with no paraffin and contain CandleScience Fragrance Oils. Jason Kirk explains that this formula makes the candles burn "anywhere from 3 to 4 times longer than the candles you buy at the store." Each one is also hand-poured in Laurens, SC.
Prices start at $16.50 for a 7 oz. candle and go up to $25 for their luxury line of candles, with ceramic tumblers and more fragrance oils in each candle. On September 1, the store plans to release a fall selection of the candles, with seven to eight new fragrances for customers to choose from.
Additionally, the company's t-shirts are designed locally and based on sketches that Jason Kirk makes.
"All of the t-shirts have designed that are outdoors-focused, such as fishing and hunting. We have some ladies t-shirts that give a country, small-town atmosphere," Jason Kirk said. "We also have patriotic t-shirts, and one of our most popular ones is a design of our son and daughter saluting a South Carolina flag and an American flag over a countryside."
The t-shirts are DTF, or Direct-To-Film, printed, which is one of the most reliable types of handmade t-shirt printings. Jason Kirk says that the DTF print is proven to last between 60 to 80 washes.
The store is currently operating under limited hours, as Jason and Alyssa Kirk are currently the only employees. They are open on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Kirks hope to see how the candle-selling season, which typically starts in September, does for their business and then will make the decision to potentially hire additional employees and expand their hours in October or November of this year.
