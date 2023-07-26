The Lakelands Young Republicans held a forum for candidates running for Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees on Tuesday night at The Ridge at Laurens.
Candidates Jerome D. Parson, Adam Brown, and Chip Jenkins answered questions sent to them in advance as well as questions from the audience.
Each candidate gave a brief introduction, was given one minute to answer each question, and finished with a 2-minute closing statement.
The first question the candidates answered was what are their thoughts about district consolidation.
Jerome D. Parson, seat 1, stated that he is generally for consolidation because it would be a countywide entity.
Adam Brown, seat 3, stated that he believes that the problems within the district need to be fixed before consolidation could take place.
Chip Jenkins, seat 7, stated if it would help the students and teachers, he would be for consolidation. He also believes some issues need to be addressed before that could happen.
Question two discussed District 55 losing so many teachers and what they would do to try and fix it.
Brown believes in finding out why the district continues to lose teachers and see what could be done to keep them.
Jenkins is concerned with great teachers leaving. He is also aware that neighboring districts offer higher salaries and that some teachers are willing to take a lesser salary for a great work environment. Also, Jenkins believes that we need to make sure our teachers have a great work environment.
Parson also thinks that finding out why the teachers are leaving and making sure they are not in a hostile work environment. Looking at the policies in place for teachers is something else Parson would like to look into.
Question three asked for the candidate’s thoughts on renovating schools or building new ones.
Brown stated that looking at the cost of renovating versus building new schools should be discussed and that the topic has been going on for years.
Jenkins stated that he would entertain that idea of either as long as the students and teachers would benefit from the decision. He also thinks looking into how it would be funded should be discussed.
Parson questioned if it was a choice. With new houses being built in Laurens, it means more kids, which means the need for more everything. Fixing the current buildings if they aren’t too far gone is always a choice.
Question four asked the candidates how they would present buildings that are unfit for use to the public.
Parson would explain that no students and teachers could use the building.
Brown believes that maintaining what we have should come first and that if natural disasters or fires were the cause of the building becoming unfit, the district has insurance on the buildings.
Jenkins stated that the school board and administrators should be aware of each building’s condition and have a long-range plan in place. He would use social media, forums, and conversations with the community as ways to address the issue with the community.
Question five asked the candidates how they would address the declining test scores if they were elected.
Brown spoke about looking into why the district is losing teachers again. He then spoke about looking into ways to help the students get their scores up.
Jenkins stated that the school board and school administrators should get together and put a plan in place to help raise the test scores and have the school board hold the administration accountable for following the plan.
Parson stated that if you ask different people some say the scores are okay, some say they are going up, and some say they are going down. He also thinks certain people focus on statistics but he doesn’t place a lot in them. He also believes the issue can go back to the question of why teachers are leaving the district.
The next question the candidates answered was “How would you help strengthen the relationship between the school board members?”
Jenkins believes that the three new members could be refreshing for the board. He also stated that he believes that all members could come together and find a rallying point, something they all want to see, which could help them refocus. He also believes if they keep focused on giving students a quality education and teachers a great work environment, it would help.
Parson stated that the foundation of a good relationship is respect. Respect for one another and respect when they speak to each other.
Brown stated that those running are running to help strengthen the school board.
The next question addressed proactive policies for addressing bullying.
Parson stated that parents have rights but they also have responsibilities and so do the students. Parents have the responsibility to address this with their children. He also stated that if elected he would be a voice of reason.
Brown stated that there should be zero tolerance for bullying.
Jenkins stated that South Carolina already has a statewide no-tolerance policy. He also believes students should be able to learn without fearing for their lives. Jenkins also noted that bullying is harder than ever to contain due to social media and that the parents and community should rally together to make sure bullying on social media posts is removed.
With books getting banned more and more, the candidates were asked about their thoughts on banning books.
Jenkins said that there is a difference between banning and restricting books and that the idea of banning books doesn’t feel right to him. He believes that age limits should be enforced on books like the ones enforced on joining the army or buying a gun. He also believes the books that students are taught should be accurate and truthful.
Parson stated that banning is strong and that inappropriate books shouldn’t be allowed. He also agreed that books should be age appropriate.
Brown stated that students need to read actual books and agreed with the two other candidates on age restrictions for books.
The next question directed towards the candidates asked their thoughts on adding more extracurricular activities/after-school programs to the district.
Parson answered first by saying that a lot of programs are being added but old programs that are barely or not getting used aren’t removed.
Jenkins once again stated that if it benefits the kids he is open to the idea. He does think the programs should be age appropriate and allows the children to learn. He looks towards the administration to know what kind of programs students need.
Brown stated that if the teachers are willing to take on the extracurricular activities, he is for them but doesn’t want to add on to what the teachers have to do.
Candidates were asked about their ideas to stay academically competitive with District 56 and the number of college credit classes offered.
Jenkins stated that District 56 does have a lot of college credit classes but so does District 55. Some students even graduate high school with a 2-year college degree.
Brown agrees that District 55 does have a lot of college credit classes.
Parson commends District 56 for having so many options and is unsure how many District 55 has. He would also look into policies that allow for such programs.
A question from the audience directed the candidate's attention to District 55’s state ranking being one of the lowest in the state.
Brown believes that the district should be compared to districts of the same size and not larger districts.
Parson believes the district should look into the cause of the low ranking.
Jenkins has used a website called School Digger to state that it has District 55 ranked 60th out of 76 schools. He also stated that schools similar in size are ranked in the top 10. He says it doesn’t feel good to see the low ranking and thinks the district is better than that.
Next candidate were asked their thoughts on the focus on standardized testing.
Jenkins stated that the system around standardized testing is not simple and that students should be taught what they need to know.
Brown simply agreed with what Jenkins stated.
Parson isn’t sure about the amount of focus placed on standardized testing and that he would need to ask the teachers about it.
Each candidate followed the question part of the forum with a 2-minute closing statement.
Jenkins began by saying that he feels like Laurens “adopted” him when he moved here with his wife. He has 4 children who have graduated from District 55 and one still attending school. Running for school board is his way of giving back and wants to make District 55 a great place to learn.
Brown believes that running is a way he can help the district move forward.
Parson stated that he is running for the children. He believes children have a great deal of influence in schools and some are good but some are also bad. His goal is to be a voice of reason if elected. He would like to see more curriculum transparency from the district.
