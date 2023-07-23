The Lakelands Young Republicans will host a school board forum featuring candidates vying for Laurens County School Board Seats 1, 3, and 7.
"Our mission is to provide an inclusive platform where the voices of these dedicated candidates resonate with the people of Laurens County," said Matthew Brownlee, Chairman of the Lakelands Young Republicans. "By organizing this event, we are determined to facilitate a dynamic conversation that equips citizens with the essential knowledge needed to make well-informed choices when they head to the polls."
The school board forum will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 PM at The Ridge at Laurens. The Ridge at Laurens is located at 301 Exchange Rd.
This forum will serve as an opportunity for residents to interact with the candidates, understand their visions, and explore their plans for the future of District 55.
“We are very excited as a chapter to be hosting this forum," said Nick Babb, Vice Chairman of the Lakelands Young Republicans. "District 55 School Board is an incredibly important component of our school system and community. Hosting this forum allows for candidates' voices to be heard and for the community to make informed decisions at the polls.”
Seating will be limited to the first 150 guests present.
