Lander University’s College of Business is hosting a live, interactive webinar for South Carolina’s technical college students who are interested in transferring to Lander to complete a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
The “Lander Means Business” free webinar, scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, will provide information on Lander’s various undergraduate and graduate business programs available on campus, completely online, and at the University Center Greenville. Attendees will learn how all associate’s degrees can transfer into Lander University, and information about Lander’s free application process, tuition rates and scholarships for transfer students will also be covered.
“This is an excellent opportunity for technical college students to learn how they can advance their education by completing a bachelor’s or master’s degree right where they live and work,” said Dr. Lloyd Willis, dean of Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies. “Faculty will be present to answer questions about our business programs and courses, as well as provide insight into Lander’s seamless transfer process.”
Presenters will include Dr. Cherie Rains, assistant professor of marketing; Dr. Quesa McLeod, assistant professor of health care management; Dr. David Zinn, assistant professor of sports management; and MaryKate Leggieri, director of online programs and professional development.
Registration is required to attend the free webinar, and it can be completed at https://admissions.lander.edu/register/LMB.
