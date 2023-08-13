Lander University students now have another study abroad opportunity thanks to new exchange partnership between Lander and the Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM) in Mexico, officials recently announced.
“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to Lander students to study at such a prestigious university,” said Dr. Todd Gambill, vice president for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander University. “Travel and study away programs are powerful tools for expanding horizons and I know students will thrive in Mexico.”
UDEM is located in San Pedro Garza García, part of the metropolitan area of Monterrey, which is the capital of the Mexican state of Nuevo León. With over 16,000 students, UDEM is regarded as one of the best institutions of higher education in Mexico, offering high school programs in addition to undergraduate and graduate programs. As part of the agreement, Lander will send up to six students to study at UDEM each academic year, with students choosing to study there for one or two semesters. In return, Lander will accept up to six students from UDEM. Students accepted to the exchange program will be admitted as full-time “non-degree” students for the duration of their exchange and will receive the same academic resources and support services as regular students. They will also be exempt from paying additional tuition for their participation.
“For UDEM, this collaboration with Lander University marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering academic excellence, global connections and innovation,” said Magaly Gutiérrez, the spokesperson from the UDEM International Office. “Together, we aim to empower our students and faculty with enhanced opportunities for research, cultural exchange and cross-disciplinary initiatives. This partnership represents a shared vision of creating a brighter, more interconnected future for our institutions.”
“UDEM is my alma mater and it’s a remarkable institution,” added Cinthya Araiza, coordinator of Hispanic/Latino enrollment for the Office of Admissions at Lander University. “I know this partnership with Lander will open new doors and opportunities for both Lander students and UDEM’s international students. This collaboration serves as a bridge between cultures, fostering mutual understanding and academic excellence. Together, we are creating a vibrant community of global learners, embracing diversity and shaping a brighter future through education.”
UDEM joins a growing list of institutions that partner with Lander to offer study abroad programs for students, which includes the University of Winchester in England, TANDEM Escuela Internacional in Spain, the University of the Aegean in Greece and Kyungpook National University in South Korea. These study abroad opportunities allow students to speak new languages, meet new people, navigate new countries and immerse themselves in new cultures. Students can also choose to embark on short-term study tours that take place during winter, spring and summer breaks.
Dr. Carlos Mentley, professor of Spanish and Lander’s study abroad director, called studying abroad an important investment in one’s future in an increasingly global world. “You gain independence, self-confidence and amplify your adaptability,” said Mentley. “You learn about other people and cultures by putting yourself in personal contact with them. At the same time, you learn to see your own country and culture through new eyes, and as a consequence you enhance your ability to discern truth. And you will make lasting friendships with others from around the world.”
For more information on Lander’s study abroad opportunities, visit www.lander.edu/studyabroad.
