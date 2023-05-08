Lander University’s College of Education awarded pins to more than 90 bachelor’s degree candidates during a special ceremony that also recognized master’s degree candidates and academic award recipients.
Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education, said the ceremony was a culmination of the dedication, hard work and sacrfices of the graduates, including “challenges that none of us could have predicted.”
Yet, the obstacles have led the new graduates to be “ready to face unforeseen challenges head on,” she said.
Hunt-Barron applauded the many successes of the college’s Class of 2023, which included athletes, musicians, parents, teachers, athletic trainers and leaders of clubs and organizations throughout the Lander campus and community. “You have given thousands of hours of service,” she said. “We are proud to recognize the successful work of our students.”
Academic award recipients included:
Exercise Discipline Award: Havana Charles, of North Myrtle Beach, and Reagan Hunter, of Fort Mill.
Excellence in Exercise Science Award: Missy O’Toole, of Irmo, and Cameron Smith, of Niota, Tenn.
Physical Education Discipline Award: Benjamin Duvall, of Westminster, and Kendall James, of Greenwood.
Early Childhood Education Award: Jalesa Dillard, of Clinton, and Ashton Johnson, of Abbeville.
Elementary Education Award: Aiyana Holland, of Aiken, and Tyler Rodgers, of Greenwood.
Secondary Education Award: Thomas Histon, of Greenville.
Special Education Award: Austin Reid, of Greer.
Graduate Education Award in Teaching and Learning: Kimberly Werts, of Prosperity.
Graduation Education Award in Montessori: Alicia Loggins, of Greenwood.
Hunt-Barron also recognized faculty members who were finalists for Lander University’s top teaching and research awards. These included Dr. Rachel Schiera, a finalist for the Young Faculty Scholar Award; Dr. Bruna Lynch, a finalist for the Young Faculty Teaching Award, and Dr. Tamara Pack, a finalist for the Distinguished Professor Award.
