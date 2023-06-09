Now, students who have earned their associate’s degree in nursing at any one of South Carolina’s technical colleges have a seamless pathway to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Lander University.
An agreement between Lander and the South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS) has established a transfer partnership that allows South Carolina’s two-year nursing students to immediately transfer their credits into Lander’s highly successful online RN-BSN completion program, entering as juniors. Students will receive priority acceptance, and can complete their coursework all while working as registered nurses in the health care field.
“Lander University’s School of Nursing welcomes this opportunity to work with our technical college partners to enhance access to baccalaureate level nursing education for future nurses,” said Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing at Lander.
“We want RNs from across the state to immediately think of Lander as the university of choice for a smooth, hassle-free path to the BSN,” added Dr. Lloyd Willis, dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies at Lander. “Lander is committed to serving transfer students, whether they have just completed their associate’s degrees or have been in the workforce for years.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with Lander University in this system-wide RN-BSN agreement,” said Jennifer Black, who serves as SCTCS’s director of academic partnerships and engagement. “An important part of our mission at the South Carolina Technical College System is to provide accessible, affordable, and relevant pathways to four-year colleges and universities for our technical college students and graduates. We believe this partnership with Lander University will support our nursing students in achieving their educational and career goals.”
To learn more about Lander’s RN-BSN completion program, visit www.lander.edu/rn-bsn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.