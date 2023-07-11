Early childhood educators and other professionals working in child care or similar facilities in South Carolina now have a pathway to a four-year degree in early childhood education at Lander University.
The College of Education and SC Endeavors have signed an agreement that installs Lander as a participating institution for the T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood South Carolina Scholarship Program. This gives individuals working in early childhood education the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Lander. The scholarship covers full cost of attendance.
T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood South Carolina provides scholarships for teachers, directors, owners, and family/group providers working in child care to complete coursework in early childhood education. The program is designed for working adults. Applicants for T.E.A.C.H. scholarships must be currently working in child care or in early childhood education in order to qualify for the program.
This announcement comes on the heels of other recent developments for Lander’s early childhood education program. The College of Education recently signed an agreement with The Sunshine House, a child care provider with locations across the United States, which gives tuition assistance to the company’s regional workforce. The program was also recently approved for online delivery, giving students the option to pursue this degree on campus or remotely. According to Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education, “Online delivery of courses helped us reach our goal of allowing students to advance their careers without leaving the workforce.”
Dr. Lloyd Willis, dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies says that this partnership with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood is “the most recent reaffirmation of our University’s commitment to working adults and transfer students. The individuals who will quality for this scholarship are precisely the students we want to serve. They want to go back to school; we have the program they need; T.E.A.C.H will make it financially possible for those who need the support.”
To learn more about the programs offered by the College of Education at Lander University, please visit www.lander.edu/coe.
