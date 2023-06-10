Lander University has announced the names of undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the prestigious Dean's List for the spring semester of 2023.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 to 3.9 and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate.
Clinton: Morgan Littlejohn; Corey Nichols; Rina Patel; Olandria Payne; and Jackson Smith.
Enoree: Logan Melton.
Fountain Inn: Taelyn Calwile.
Gray Court: Morgan Cook; Hailee Thomason; Seth Tucker; Grace Whitmire; and Jaquavious Young.
Joanna: Madison Collins.
Laurens: Kenaja Burnside; Anna Harris; Kaleah Hill; Nancy Reynoso; Ashley Walker; and John-Christopher Wardlaw.
Mountville: Jonathan Walker.
Ware Shoals: Erin Allen; Kayla Davis; and Michael Gaines.
Waterloo: Alysa Bagwell; and Hailey Phillips.
