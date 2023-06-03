Lander University conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees to over 500 graduates during the University’s 167TH Commencement Ceremony. The Class of 2023 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally.
Summa Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher. Graduates earning this honor are Caroline Elizabeth Vecchio, Leah Elizabeth Tuten, Lauren Alexis Talley, Kaitlan Michelle Sweatt, Jake Lewis Stoneham, Alyssa Markayla Still, Georgia L. Spann, Cameron Alexander Smith, Ethel Brantly Murphy Sabatino, Brooke Kristina Ruhoff, Emily Nerilla Rodriguez, Robert Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez, Katelyn Elizabeth Ramey, Kendall Fredrick Quinton, Emelia Shae-Lynn Peterson, Mary Ann O'Toole, Bennet Bruce Nooe II, Bongwe Buhle Ngwenyama, Anna Marie Murphy, Houston Lee Moore, Randall Connor McGill, Liam James Mackay, James Elliott Linn, Justin Christopher Leonhardt, Alexandra Lauren Langley, Hayden Linlay Joyner, Emily Ineson, Emiley Grace Ifkovits, Reagan McKayla Hunter, Luke Jamison Hopkins, Jerald Thomas Hollingsworth, Sabrina Lynn Hodges, Brantlee Kristina Gerald, Hannah Elizabeth Froce, Lillian Nora Fortenberry, Caroline Faye Falls, Ali Nicole Faile, Logan Cole Ellis, Emily Kephira Davis, Aaron James Davidson, Jordan Noel Danford, Alexandre Crepy, Kylan Tabria Corbett, Havana O'dara Charles, Jordan Cannon, MacKenzie Grace Calcutt, Roberta Sapienza Armani, and Philip Lynn Heinlen II.
Magna Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89. Graduates earning this honor are Georgia Elizabeth Workman, James Brandon Weeks, William Jake Watson, Rachel Abigail Wall, Anna Caroline Turner, Jillian Nicole Terpenning, Brayden DeLoach Stevens, Quatasia Lavern Roberts-Pinckney, Camila Ariana Rivas, Ashton Faith Pless, Dustin O'Bryan Phillips, Makayla Rose Nichols, Brooke Nicole Moore, Kaylee Carmella Mays, Justin Ray Mathis, Rebekah J Marcengill, Kaleigh Deanna Lollis, Kylie Langley, Kenzie Lee Kocher, Taylor Marie Kirkland, Abigail Grace Johnson, Aiyana Le'Briah Holland, Thomas Joseph Histon, Chloe Brooke Hiott, Anna Kristin Henriksen Shea, Kennedy Perrin Henjes, Victoria Davida Goins, Robert Cody Funderburk, Taylor Josephine Frew, Reagan Nicole Fingerlin, Ayla McKinley Edmiston, William Cole Edenfield, Madeline Noel Duffie, Jalesa Brione Dillard, Cheyenne Brianna Crocker, Elemia Haley Crankfield, Ashleigh Rose Corder, Kelita Bellayna Leah Collier, Courtney Jean Clavel, Breana Nichole Chavis, Maya Catherine Chandler, Claire Purtz Busby, Hannah Elizabeth Bridges, Bianca Louise DeSoto Booher, Haleigh Lola Bollig, Ashlyn Nicole Bergen, Eric Beebe, Khristina Nichoel Bayless, Matthew Theron Bailey, Ji'Ne Ambraja Arnold, and Kaitlin Mikel Nichols.
Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74. Graduates earning this honor are Liam Hatcher Worley, Kiana Alondra Wolfe, Carlie Beth Wilson, Dessalyn Larry Wilson, Danielle Elizabeth White, Reagan Lee White, Emily-Ann Whitaker, Megan Jean Wetherald, John Lionel Weiss, Carrie Elizabeth Warren, Katherine Lee Walenceus, Christen Paige Tollison, Mikayla Isabel Thorpe, Kayla LeeAnn Thomas, Robert Gerald Their, Ericka Nicole Smith, Tori Nicole Smith, D'Mitris Rashad Singleton, Victoria Hope Sears, Caroline Frances Searfoss, Miranda Faith Scott, Hannah Mhay Sacay-Bagwell, Alondra Michelle Rodriguez, Tyler Scott Rodgers, Mary Claire Robinson, James Caleb Riddle, Austin Kyle Reid, Margaret Rose Prince, Elizabeth Jade Pardee, Raena Joy Mulroney, Najmah Amirah Muhammad, Madeline Ann Moss, Destiny Faith Moore, Emily Abigail Mitchum, Mitchell Scott Miller, Logan Daniel Melton, Eric Ruben Melgar, Jason Henry Melber, Shaina Denee McKinney, Wyatt Winston McInerney, Victoria Lauren McGee, Olivia Brice McFarland, Maggie Grace McDow, Marley Eve McBride, Adam Pierre Mather, Ruth Mayanin Martinez, Autumn Lysyczyn, Tashure LaNiya Lott, Jeilymar Jimenez, Myeshia Ve'Chele Holmes, James Cleveland Hill, Jared Braxton Hawkins, Ava Christine Hawkes, Jameson David Hartsoe, Chloe Elizabeth Harrell, Alayna Diane Harding, Matty Reagan Greer, Anna Marie Gilson, Gary Darnell Garrett, Sarah J Funkhouser, Brandey Rene Freeman, Ethan Duane Fowler, Moises Joban Flores, Lauren Sydney Fallow, Taylor Marie Faile, Ramona Christine Everette, Alydia Danielle Evatt, Bryson Craig Ethington, Courtney Elmore, Jessica Alejandra Duran, Tyler Kendall Delgado, Deskychun Johntray Davis, Christian Danielle Davis, Leanora Martina Cunningham, Bailey C Conard, Brantlee Morgan Collins, Charli Elizabeth Cisson, Kaitlyn Maree Chasteen, Andrea Lillian Burchett, Hakeem Ismail Malik Brown, Evana J'ournee' Brimfield, LaShonda Tyisha Bowman, Hope Alexandra Blair, Lindsay Taylor Batson, Kerri Alexis Bates, Bricelin Montana Balcer, Kathleen Araya, Alyssa Lynn Suchan, Chaney Elizabeth Smith, Rachel Elizabeth Peeler, Isabella Nicole O'Neal, Gabrielle Hope Moree, Regan Blythe Lunsford, Jade Elizabeth Green, Jordan MaKenzie Fogarty, Matthew De Groot, Erin Kelly Currier, Kaitlyn Nicole Charping, Sidney Hayden Bush, Cayden Aubrey Burdette, Sydney Marie Broome, Parker Von Blanton, John Sterling Blake, and Alexis Grace Beeson.
GRADUATES
Clinton: Jalesa Brione Dillard, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Brayden Thomas Cole Gibbs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Jeremiah De'ajalon Kingsborough, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Corey Mae Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Riley McFall Price, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandon Christopher Reece, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Christen Paige Tollison, Bachelor of Science in Criminology; and Seth Copeland Vaughan, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Fountain Inn: Zachary Bryce Hiott, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Justin Kane Bennefield, Master of Business Administration.
Gray Court: Morgan Leigh Cook, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Joanna: James Caleb Riddle, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Laurens: Ivonne Barbe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nathan Hunter Hamby, Bachelor of Science in History, Secondary Education Certification; Anna Jeffords Harris, Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Wellness; Matthew Bryan Malone, Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration; Anna Marie Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Kristi M Perez, Master of Business Administration; Jaqueline Rhodes, Bachelor of Arts in English, Secondary Education Certification; D'Mitris Rashad Singleton, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Dantavius Zachariah Taylor, Bachelor of Design in Graphic Design.
Ware Shoals: Abby Renee Bell, Bachelor of Arts in Visual Art; Michael Anthony Gaines, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; Amber Reaves Hedden, Master of Business Administration; Maison Gem Hellams, Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration; Sabrina Lynn Hodges, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; and Samantha Marie Honeycutt, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Waterloo: Jakadra Prieuna Foggie-Dunegan, Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Wellness; Kaleb Sean Pennington, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; and Tori Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
