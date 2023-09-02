Once again, the phrase “largest ever” is being used to describe the student body at Lander University, according to data shared by University officials.
At the end of the first week of classes, Lander’s total enrollment was up 6 percent from the same point in cycle the previous year, with 4,355 students. This is in part due to the University’s largest-ever group of new students on campus (first-time freshman students, first-time graduate students and new transfer students). The count also reflects a 63 percent increase over enrollment at the same point in 2015, when Dr. Richard Cosentino began his tenure as Lander’s 12th president.
Additionally, the College of Graduate and Online Studies experienced significant growth this fall, reporting a 26 percent increase in graduate enrollment from the same point last year. The college’s dean, Dr. Lloyd Willis, is proud of the role that graduate and online studies play in providing the Lander community with the educational opportunities they need for career success.
“We are very pleased to serve every type of student,” said Willis, “whether they are traditional undergraduates or working adults and graduate students who are focused on specific career goals and reliant upon innovative online learning modalities.”
Officials point to key investments into programs that address student retention, including tutoring, advising, testing and academic coaching. Lander’s Student Success Center has been expanded and is now more accessible than ever for students needing additional academic support. Increases in transfer students are the result of several agreements Lander has signed with South Carolina’s technical colleges, making it easier for students who begin their academic journey at a two-year institution to complete a four-year degree at Lander.
Vice President for Enrollment and Access Management Dr. Todd Gambill said another important factor is the representation provided by thousands of Lander alumni, who help showcase what’s possible with a Lander degree in their own communities. “Our graduates are ambassadors in their hospitals, schools, churches and businesses,” said Gambill. “Our graduates are demonstrating and championing the value of a Lander University education.”
In his remarks on the news of Lander’s continued enrollment growth, President Cosentino said, “There has never been a better time to receive a quality college education. We are proud that so many students from our state, across the country and around the world are choosing Lander University to earn their degrees.”
