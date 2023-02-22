Lander University and York Technical College (YTC) have announced a transfer partnership for students who are looking to advance their education in a number of academic disciplines.
Articulation agreements between the two institutions have been signed that will allow YTC students to easily transfer their credits into the equivalent baccalaureate program at Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of their degree program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance in their program.
“These agreements offer pathways for South Carolina students to begin their higher education journey with our partners at York Technical College, and then complete a bachelor’s degree at Lander University,” said Dr. Jim Colbert, interim provost of Lander University. “Students pursuing these pathways will contribute to educational attainment goals of South Carolina and will be prepared to continue their education in graduate programs, professional programs, or to launch their careers.”
The agreements cover the following programs of study:
- YTC’s A.A.S. in Business Administration, General Management, to Lander’s B.S. in Business Administration, Management/Marketing Emphasis
- YTC’s A.A.S. in Criminal Justice Technical, with Human Services Certificate, to Lander’s B.S. in Human Services
- YTC’s A.A.S. in Criminal Justice Technology, to Lander’s B.S. in Criminology
- YTC’s A.A.S. in Paralegal, to Lander’s B.S. in Paralegal Studies
- YTC’s A.A.S. in Accounting, to Lander’s B.S. in Business Administration, Accounting Emphasis
The articulation agreements recognize the readiness of YTC students to continue their education and increase their earning potential in their future careers. “We know that YTC students come to us prepared for success,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Lander faculty bring a breadth of work experience and the educational credentials to further students’ career potential, and stand ready to mentor students in our Criminology, Human Services, and Paralegal programs.”
“York Tech students entering the Lander business program experience a synergy that magnifies their career potential,” added Dr. Mick Fekula, dean of the College of Business at Lander. “Our innovative career readiness program is second to none, making our graduates ready, relevant, and resourceful employees.”
Both Lander and YTC also spoke of how the articulation agreements echo their mission to provide quality educational opportunities to South Carolina residents.
“At York Technical College, we believe in the pursuit of student success, and we are proud to work with Lander University to break down the obstacles students may face in their educational journey and replace them with opportunities,” said Dr. Stacey Moore, president of York Technical College, “This agreement means our students have a direct path towards a four year degree at Lander University, and we can’t wait to see how students will use their degrees to propel their careers, achieve success, and bring their dreams to life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.