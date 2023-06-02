Hoping to reach completion over the school's 2023 winter break, Laurens Academy has officially started work on their new building that will house elementary school classes upon completion.
Todd Kirk, headmaster at Laurens Academy, said that this building has been in the school's vision since he first started working with the school 24 years ago.
The school currently has approximately 320 students enrolled in grades K-12. This enrollment is up 150 students from just three years ago. It is because of this large increase in the student population that the school has decided that now is the time to expand into this new building.
"There is a big flux of students leaving public school and coming to private school right now..." Kirk says. "We gotta prepare for that."
Currently, the Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten students take classes in the cafeteria building. First and second grade students are housed in what the school calls their "portable" building, which they moved in order to use the space for the new building. Third through fifth graders take classes on the lower floor of the gymnasium building.
Shifting students in grades K-5 to this new building will open up room in the other buildings for middle school students, allowing them to spread beyond the 10-12 classrooms they are currently housed in on the top floor of the gymnasium building.
This new building is also necessary because the portable building is what Kirk describes as "outdated infrastructure," causing much desire for the first and second graders to be relocated.
The latest update that Kirk had on the new building's progress was that the contractors were currently moving dirt to prepare for the concrete pad to be put in place, upon which they will build the new building. Kirk describes the progress as being "really fast" so far.
"We're blessed people up here," Kirk says.
The school is currently accepting donations for this project and will soon announce their official ground-breaking ceremony for the new building as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.