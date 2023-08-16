Work on Laurens Academy's new academic building has been steadily progressing, with an anticipated move-in date of January 2024, after the school's winter break.
The school's community has been in great anticipation of this date, as the school is consistently growing at a rate that placed them at over 300 students, which the school has not seen since 2003.
"The numbers are so big that we are having to build," Kirk said. "What we don't want to do is be unable to accommodate people who want to come to us."
This is what led to the fruition of a building that will house classrooms for grades 4K through 3rd grade, as well as Assistant Headmaster Dianne Simmons.
Headmaster Todd Kirk and Simmons led a dedication ceremony for the new building Wednesday morning.
Those in attendance included all of the schools' classes in grades 4-K through 3rd and their teachers, board members, staff and guest speakers Andy Howard and Andy Sherman.
Kirk explained that the public was not notified of this dedication event because of the parking issues that the school is currently facing.
"We would love to have thousands of people here, but we were worried about parking," says Kirk as he explains how the parking issue is a byproduct of their continual growth.
Simmons opened the ceremony, immediately followed by a pledge and prayer. Howard and Sherman then gave some information about building and its purpose. Todd Kirk then concluded the dedication with a prayer of dedication and closing remarks.
Howard is chair of the school board, and Andy Sherman is the project director for this new building, so they were able to give insight into their respective roles in building this new infrastructure.
The prayer of dedication included the Bible verses Deuteronomy 6:5-9.
These verses read, "And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes. And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates."
"(We are going to write these Bible verses) on the frame of the door so that it will be under the sheetrock after the building is completed," Simmons said. "But it's (verses) that we all think are important."
Simmons and Kirk expect Laurens Academy to continue growing and anticipate a need for more infrastructure in the near future.
"Part of growing is growing pains, and we are going through some growing pains right now, whether it's classroom space or parking space," Simmons said. "Not just as a school, but as families who come here to school, we are working together as a team to make those growing pains as least painful as possible as we continue to grow and keep up with what's coming in the future."
Simmons and Kirk plan to have an additional event for the building closer to its opening day, and they are hopeful that they will be able to invite community members to be a part of it.
Those interested in donating to Laurens Academy for these projects should contact Todd Kirk directly.
