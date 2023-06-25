Laurens City Council unanimously approved a resolution at their monthly meeting last week that named five members to three of the city’s boards and commissions.
The City of Laurens hosted a workshop on June 13 to allow council members to review applications received from citizens interested in serving on the city's boards and commissions.
In March, Council approved a motion granting Eric Delgado, the City Administrator, the authority to restructure city boards and commissions. Following the approval, the City began accepting applications from citizens looking to contribute to the community.
The city received 29 applications, including 14 for the Historic Preservation Commission, 10 for the Planning Commission and five for the Board of Zoning Appeals.
“I’m really pleased with the slate of nominations,” said Mayor Nathan Senn.
Citizens named to the Planning Commission are Suzanne Lowry, Barrett Holmes, John Young, Booker Ingram, Jr. and Toni Able.
Citizens named to the Historic Preservation Commission are James Floyd, Jr., April Bailey, Beth Holmes, Dr. James Todd and Stanley Yeargin.
Citizens named to the Board of Zoning Appeals are Blake Davis, Spurgeon Reeder, Barton Holmes, Madge Byrd and Will Prescott.
Each group will stagger their terms for two-year and three-year terms by the first letter of the last name of the member. Members 1 through 3 will serve a three-year term and members 4 and 5 will serve a two-year term.
