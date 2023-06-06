The City of Laurens will host a workshop for its Council Members on June 13 at CPW's Training Center, located at 214 Church St in Laurens. The workshop will focus on reviewing applications received from citizens interested in serving on the City's boards and commissions.
In March, the Council approved a motion granting Eric Delgado, the City Administrator, the authority to restructure City boards and commissions. Following the approval, the City began accepting applications from citizens looking to contribute to the community.
The City of Laurens offers various voluntary boards and commissions for individuals to participate in. These include the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the City Roads Advisory Committee. These groups play a vital role in shaping the development, preservation, and overall growth of the city.
The upcoming workshop will serve as an opportunity for Council Members to review the applications received thus far. The objective is to evaluate each application and make informed decisions at a later Council meeting. The workshop will facilitate a comprehensive review of the applicant’s qualifications, experiences, and interests, ensuring that the most suitable candidates are selected for these important positions.
"We greatly appreciate the interest shown by our citizens in serving on our boards and commissions," said Delgado. "This workshop will enable Council Members to thoroughly review the applications, ensuring that we make well-informed decisions that align with our community's needs and aspirations."
The City of Laurens encourages all interested individuals to apply and participate in the workshop.
For more information or to submit an application, please visit the city's website at www.cityoflaurenssc.com.
